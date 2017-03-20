NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski’s car fails post-race inspection at Phoenix

BY AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford failed post-race inspection Sunday at Phoenix International Raceway after the Camping World 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. Keselowski finished fifth in the race.

The No. 2 car failed weight/height measurements. According to the NASCAR RULE BOOK, such an infraction calls for penalties including a 10-40 point deduction, a one to three-race crew chief suspension, and a fine ranging from $25,000 to $75,000.

Penalties likely will be announced Tuesday or Wednesday.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Dailt on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)