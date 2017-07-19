NASCAR Cup: Brandon Igdalsky leaves Pocono Raceway for job with NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brandon Igdalsky has resigned from his position as President and CEO of Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., to accept a position within NASCAR. According to an announcement from NASCAR Tuesday, Igdalsky has assumed the position of NASCAR Managing Director of Event Marketing and Promotion. Igdalsky was President at Pocono since 2007 and the track’s CEO since 2011.

Igdalsky’s younger brother, Nick Igdalsky, has been named Pocono Raceway’s new CEO and Ben May the track’s new President.

The Igdalsky brothers are grandchildren of Pocono Raceway founder, the late Dr. Joesph Mattioli. Brandon Igdalsky took over the leadership reigns of the race track upon the retirement of Mattioli and his wife, Dr. Rose Mattioli.

In his new position with NASCAR, Igdalsky will oversee work with nascar-sanctioned tracks on “event-related initiatives. He also will lead the NASCAR-Track Council. Igdalsky will answer to NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell.

“The work across the entire industry to help create the best live experience possible is extremely important to our industry’s initiatives,” O’Donnell said. “We’re delighted that Brandon’s experience as a track president will further solidify the strong working relationships we have with our track partners as we continue to innovate the fan experience at track.”

NASCAR also announced on Tuesday the appointments of Evan Parker to Managing Director of Content Strategy, Scott Warfield to Managing Director of Digital and Social Content and Jeff Wohlschlaeger to Managing Director of Series Marketing.

