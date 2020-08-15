NASCAR Cup: Brendan Gaughan adds Daytona road course to schedule

ELKHART LAKE, WI – AUGUST 26: Brendan Gaughan, driver of the #62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet, waits in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Johnsonville 180 at Road America on August 26, 2017 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Since 2017, semi-retired NASCAR driver Brendan Gaughan has climbed into a Beard Motorsports Chevrolet for four NASCAR Cup Series races per season, two races each at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. This year, Gaughan and the Beard team have added another race to Gaughan’s docket — Sunday’s GoBowling.com 235 on the Daytona International Speedway road course. The race will be the first-ever for the Cup Series on the course and will be held with no prior practice.

“Well, first it’s still Daytona, so it technically counts (on his Daytona/Talladega schedule),” Gaughan said. “We said all of the Daytona races, so it still counts. What happened is that, as soon as it got added to the schedule, immediately my mind went, ‘Wow, I would love to race the Daytona road course.’ There’s very few of us Cup drivers that have experience on that race course. And with no practice and no qualifying, that gives about 10 of us a very large advantage over the field. So I was immediately enticed by it. And, then, you know how much I always speak so highly of Richard Childress Racing. Richard called and said, ‘Hey, come on, man; you know you want to do it,’ and I kind of chuckled, because everyone knows I love my road racing. I talked to the Beard family and said, ‘Hey, you want to add a race to the schedule?’ It wasn’t in the budget. It wasn’t planned, originally, but the Beards were on board. They are in the same boat as me. This is a retirement year like me, and they are having the same fun I am. They went, ‘Ooohh, we can do well there.’ So we called Richard up, and he built me a brand new Beard Oil Distributing/South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Camaro from RCR that we were able to rent for Beard Motorsports to go race.”

As a part-time entry, Gaughan will start the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet from the 39th (last) position in Sunday’s race.

Gaughan was a part of the No. 20 BAR1 Motorsports team for the Rolex 24 on the Daytona road course in 2016 and 2018. The team finished third in 2016.

Gaughan already has two starts in Beard’s No. 62 this season, in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February and, most recently, at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in June. He finished seventh at Daytona, one of three top-10s in his 14 races with Beard Motorsports.

In the time since Gaughan last raced, he tested positive for COVID-19, but has since been cleared to race.

“I feel fantastic. I’m finally out of the house,” Gaughan said. “The toughest part of the whole ordeal was the mental aspect. I truly feel for people who struggle with depression and have to deal with COVID-19, because this thing is tough. You, literally, get stuck in a location by yourself. Fortunately for me, I had my puppy. I missed my two children tremendously. But it’s amazing now, because we live in the age of the Jetsons that we can pick up a phone and look at their faces. And I learned things that I could do. I could get in the car and drive around. I didn’t have to just sit in the house. Advice to other people is if you do get it and have to isolate, you can still get yourself out and isolate and not endanger others. It was very difficult for me, because as most people know, I don’t sit still well.”

Gaughan has announced plans to hang up his racing helmet for good after the 2020 season. He still has two additional races planned before then — an Aug. 29 race on the Daytona oval and at Talladega on Oct. 4. Gaughan, also a veteran of NASCAR’s Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series, has 64-career starts in the Cup Series, with a career-best finish of fourth at Talladega in 2004 among his seven-career top-10s. He is a two-time winner in the Xfinity Series and has eight-career Truck Series wins.

