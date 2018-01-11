NASCAR Cup: Brendan Gaughan returns to Beard Motorsports for restrictor-plate races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Just as he did in 2017, Brendan Gaughan will compete in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series restrictor-plate races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2018 for Beard Motorsports. The team’s number will change for 2018, though, as the car will carry the No. 62, the No. that was featured on his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series the last few seasons and on several of his racing vehicles prior to that.

“I have had more fun racing with Mr. Beard for the four races last year than I had in my prior 50 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts,” Gaughan said. “I’m also very excited about the car that RCR has built for us. Richard Childress has been an amazing friend, and I appreciate how much support he is giving to the Beard Motorsports Chevrolet in our part-time efforts.

At the end of the 2017 season, Gaughan announced that he was stepping away from full-time NASCAR competition. He had raced in the Xfinity Series for RCR since 2012 — part-time for a couple of years before going full-time with the team in the series in 2014.

Meanwhile, Gaughan ran all four plate races in the Cup Series last season for the new team of Beard Motorsports. Together, they posted a best finish of seventh in the July 2017 race at Daytona. He finished 11th in last year’s Daytona 500 and posted finishes of 26th and 19th in the 2017 races at Talladega.

“We would like to build off the success we achieved last season at both Daytona races; we made the Daytona 500 on our time and did not have the stress of racing our way in through the Can-Am duels and finished 11th in the race,” team owner Mark Beard said. “Then, we then came back in July and finished seventh. Even though the team didn’t get the finishes they wanted at Talladega, they ran very well during each race, even leading the fall race twice for six laps.

