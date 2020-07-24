NASCAR Cup: Brendan Gaughan tests positive for COVID-19

ELKHART LAKE, WI – AUGUST 26: Brendan Gaughan, driver of the #62 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet, waits in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Johnsonville 180 at Road America on August 26, 2017 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Semi-retired NASCAR driver Brendan Gaughan announced last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“So I’m indoors for a couple weeks,” Gaughan said during an interview on the “On Track” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio “No wife, no kids for two weeks. I am indoor, quarantined with my puppy and staying isolated on one side of the house and the kids are at a friend’s house, hanging out, playing and swimming. My son just texted me this morning, saying, ‘I miss you daddy.’”

Gaughan reported only minor symptoms.

“I’m fine,” he said. “I had a head cold with a headache, a stuffy nose and a little post-nasal drip and that’s it. That’s really the most of anything I’ve had, maybe felt tired one of the days or so.”

Gaughan’s diagnosis hasn’t affected his NASCAR schedule, as he only has four races with Beard Motorsports scheduled this season — two each at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. He last raced at Talladega in June and isn’t scheduled to race again until Aug. 29 at Daytona. He hasn’t been to the track on weekends he is not racing. Gaughan also raced in the season-opening Daytona 500, finishing seventh, and plans to completely retire from NASCAR competition after the Oct. 4 race at Talladega.

Gaughan is the second NASCAR driver to report a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Seven-time Cup Series champion missed the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, better known as the Brickyard 400, earlier this month because of his diagnosis. Prior to Johnson’s announcement, two team members at Stewart-Haas Racing and one at Team Penske tested positive for COVID-19. NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Jarrett and Fred Lorenzen also have been diagnosed and recovered from COVID-19.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).