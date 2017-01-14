NASCAR Cup: Brendan Gaughan to attempt Daytona 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Brendan Gaughan plans to compete in the Daytona 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 26, according to a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal . He’ll be behind the wheel of a car owned by Mark Beard.

“Jay Robinson, the man I drove for a couple of years ago at Premium Motorsports, called me in the middle of the Christmas break and said a friends of his was trying to do a deal and run the 500,” Gaughan said. “They bought the old Leavine (Family Racing) car. They’ve hired ECR (Earnhardt-Childress Racing) to do motors, real racing motors, and they asked if I would be interested. So it’s got Richard Childress motors, and I’m going to have a Richard Childress pit crew, my guys, and so we’re going to the Daytona 500 and see if we can qualify.”

Gaughan’s regular gig is driver of the No. 62 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series. He’ll race that car on Feb. 25 at Daytona.

Beard does not have a charter for his car, so Gaughan will not have a guaranteed spot on the Daytona 500 starting grid.

“We’re an open team, but I feel very confident with ECR motors, we’re going to be able to make the show,” Gaughan said.

Gaughan has one previous start in the Daytona 500, coming in 2004. He finished 19th.

