NASCAR Cup: Brendan Gaughan to hang up helmet after superspeedway races

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 19: Brendan Gaughan speaks to the media as one of the 12 remaining drivers eligible to win the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs Media Day at Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown on September 19, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brendan Gaughan revealed on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he will retire completely from NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2020 after running the four superspeedway races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway for Beard Motorsports. The last of those races will be Oct. 4 at Talladega. He said he has no desire to race the new Cup Series car, expected to make its debut in 2021.

Gaughan retired from full-time competition at the end of the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He has continued to race at Daytona and Talladega in the Cup Series and made three Xfinity starts in 2018.

Gaughan’s national-level NASCAR career dates back to 1997 and includes full-time gigs in each of the sanctioning body’s three national series. He has eight NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series wins in 217 starts, including six wins 2003. He also finished that season fourth in the Truck Series points standings.

Gaughan also is a two-time Xfinity Series race winner, both of those wins coming in 2014 for Richard Childress Racing. He has 219-career starts in the Xfinity Series and 62 in the Cup Series. He competed full-time in the Cup Series for one season (2004).

