NASCAR Cup: Brennan Poole joins Premium Motorsports

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 01: Brennan Poole, driver of the #48 DC Solar Chevrolet, poses with his car during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway on September 1, 2017 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brennan Poole will move to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020 to drive the No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet, the drive announced via social media Wednesday.

“I’m excited to announce I will be racing full-time in the @NASCAR Cup Series in 2020 for @PremiumMotrspts,” Poole (@BrennanPoole) tweeted, along with a video of his unveiling of the car.

Ross Chastain was the primary driver of the No. 15 in 2019. Chastain plans to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time for Kaulig Racing in 2020.

“I’ve been working towards this moment since I was five and feel blessed to have the caliber of people surrounding me that I have in this next chapter of my racing career,” Poole said. “I look forward to the opportunity to showcase our sponsor partners, both new and existing, who are supporting me at the highest level of NASCAR competition.”

The season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 16 will be Poole’s Cup Series debut. He’ll join a rookie class that also includes 2019 Xfinity Series “Big Three” drivers Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and 2019 Xfinity champion Tyler Reddick.

The 2020 season also will be Poole’s first full-time season in a NASCAR national series since 2017. He raced full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2016 and and 2017. In 83-career starts in the Xfinity Series, Poole has eight top-fives and 36 top-10 finishes, including a best finish of second at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2017.

Poole raced part-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 2019, running 13 races for On Point Motorsports. His lone top-five was a second at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. His Truck Series stats also include four top-10 finishes.

