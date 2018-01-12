NASCAR Cup: Brent Dewar talks new manufacturers

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR President Brent Dewar spoke to Motor Racing Network’s Mike Bagley Tuesday night on MRN’s “NASCAR Live” show. During the conversation, among the topics Dewar touched on was the possibility of new manufacturers joining NASCAR. He said that, at this point, the earliest another manufacturer would be able to join the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series would be the 2020 season because of the process it takes for a manufacturer to join the series.

“Nothing to announce right now on the manufacturer front,’’ Dewar said. “We have a cadence to come in. The earliest one would be able to join would be 2020. We have entry ramps that come in. We have been in conversations with a number of manufacturers.

Heading into the 2018 season, three manufacturers — Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota — compete in each of NASCAR’s three national series. Dewar, though, believes four or five manufacturers in the premier series would be optimal. He said NASCAR has been in discussions with other potential manufacturers.

“I think, optimally, four or five is the right number for what we’re looking at,” Dewar said. “We’ve got a great series in sports car that focuses primary on the luxury brands. That is the IMSA Series. The NASCAR series is the mass brands, the Toyotas the Chevrolets, and the Fords and their competitors. We think there are a couple of more brands in America that would be perfectly suited to come join us and race against their competitors. We work very hard at keeping the sport in front of them. We had a number of them at the track last year, joining us, seeing the events and the direction where we’re taking the sport. It’s a work in progress, and it’s one of the ones that I personally lead.’’

The last time NASCAR had at least four manufacturers in the top series was 2012, the last season for Dodge. Brad Keselowski and Team Penske won the Cup Series championship with Dodge that year but made the switch to forward during the offseason that followed.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne hinted at a likely Dodge return to NASCAR during a Dec. 2016 interview.

“I had dinner with Jim France (NASCAR Executive Vice President) last night, and we discussed the possibility,” Marchionne said.

Other Dodge executives, though, quickly shot down the idea.

