NASCAR Cup: Brett Moffitt drives for BK Racing at Watkins Glen, Michigan

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brett Moffitt will be behind the wheel of the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota for Sunday’s I Love New York 355 at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and the race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn the following weekend.

“I’m very excited to be back in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car for the next two weekends, and I can’t thank BK Racing and JAS Expedited Trucking enough for making it happen,” Moffitt said. “I have only raced Watkins Glen once in a K&N (Pro Series East) car, but it was a great race and I finished third. I can’t wait to race the Glen in the No. 83 Toyota Camry this weekend and Michigan next week.”

Moffitt has a NASCAR national-level win at Michigan, winning there in a Camping World Truck Series race last year, driving for the now-defunct Red Horse Racing. Moffitt started the 2017 race season as a driver for the Red Horse team in the Truck Series before the team shut down.

“I have been watching Brett display his ability to drive at the Cup level for many years,” BK Racing owner Ron Devine said “He is a big part of the Toyota family, and we are very excited to have him in our car for the next two races.”

Moffitt has 38-career Cup Series starts, with 31 of those coming in 2015 racing for both Front Row Motorsports and the now-defunct Michael Waltrip Racing. He posted one top-10 finish that year, and eighth-place showing at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Moffitt will be the fourth driver to pilot the No. 83, so far, this year. Corey LaJoie started the season in the car but has since moved over to BK Racing’s No. 23 entry vacated by Gray Gaulding. Ryan Sieg and Stephen Leicht have driven the No. 83 car as of late.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)