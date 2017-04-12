NASCAR Cup: Brian Pattie fined for lug nut issue at Texas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brian Pattie, crew chief on the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford team of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, has been fined $10,000 by NASCAR, because the No. 17 car didn’t have all 20 lug nuts properly installed after Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Pattie’s fine was the only penalty on NASCAR’s weekly penalty report, released by the sanctioning body on Wednesday.

