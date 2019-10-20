NASCAR Cup: Brian Pattie’s stint as Roush Fenway crew chief coming to end

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brian Pattie’s tenure as a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chief at Roush Fenway Racing will be over at the end of the 2019 season, the race team has confirmed. Pattie has been at RFR since 2016 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s crew chief on the No. 17 team since 2017. Stenhouse also is out at RFR at season’s end. Stenhouse will move to JTG-Daugherty Racing in 2020 and will be replaced at RFR by Chris Buescher.

Whether or not Patti will follow Stenhouse to JTG-Daugherty Racing is unknown. Also unknown is whether or not Buescher will bring his current crew chief Trent Owens with him to RFR.

Pattie has six wins as a Cup Series crew chief, including his two most recent with Stenhouse at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2017. The driver/crew chief pairing has failed to make the Cup Series playoffs the last two seasons. Stenhouse, with Pattie atop his pit box, is 21st in the Cup Series standings heading into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway, the 32nd race of the 36-race season.

Pattie was crew chief for Greg Biffle in his first year with Roush Fenway. Patties also has worked as crew chief in the Cup Series for Chip Ganassi Racing and Michael Waltrip Racing with drivers, also winning races with Juan Pablo Montoya and Clint Bowyer.

