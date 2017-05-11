NASCAR Cup: Brickyard 400 may move to road course next year

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sports Business Daily’s Adam Stern ( @A_S12 ) has reported via Twitter that the release of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule release is being delayed, at least partly, by a possible move of the Brickyard 400. According to Stern’s unnamed sources, NASCAR is asking Indianapolis Motor Speedway to move up its race a couple of weeks next season. Stern also reports those same sources as revealing that IMS is considering moving the race from its oval to its infield road course in 2018.

Here are portions of Stern’s tweets:

“The 2018 @NASCAR schedule is not expected to be released this week, per a source. ’17 schedule was released during first week of May in ’16.”

“Separate sources said that the delay stems at least in part from @IMS , which is still finalizing its date for next year’s schedule.”

@IMS was asked to move up a few weeks in next year’s schedule, and is also still mulling whether to move to a race on its road course.”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the Indianapolis Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race on its road course Saturday afternoon . This year’s Brickyard 400 is scheduled for July 23.

The Brickyard 400 has long been criticized for producing lackluster racing. With an aim at improving NASCAR racing at IMS, the sanctioning body plans to put restrictor plates on the Xfinity Series cars when that series races at Indy on July 22.

The NASCAR Cup Series already runs two annual road courses, one at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and the other at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. Separate talk/speculation has NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway considering moving one of CMS’ races to its infield road course.

