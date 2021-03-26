NASCAR Cup: Bristol dirt race qualifying heat lineups set

By AMANDA VINCENT

With the NASCAR Cup Series’ return to dirt Sunday for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the event is taking on a dirt track-type format, including heat races to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s main. Blind draws determined the lineups for four 15-lap heat races, the first scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 6 p.m. ET Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO SEE QUALIFYING PROCEDURE (pass points, etc.)

Quin Houff will start on the pole for the first heat, with Kyle Larson alongside on the front row. The second heat will have Brad Keselowski and Mike Marlar on the front row.

“Even me being a dirt racer, I really don’t know what to expect,” Larson said. “These cars are way different than what I’m used to racing on dirt. They are way heavier with a lot less power than I’m used to. I think the only thing that transfers from my previous dirt experience to this weekend is how to read the surface and how it changes and evolves throughout the weekend and the race. I may be able to adapt to that quicker than a pavement racer.”

The Bristol weekend will mark Marlar’s Cup Series debut.

“This is such a cool opportunity for me being a dirt racer from East Tennessee being able to compete in the top series of NASCAR at Bristol,” Marlar said.

Alex Bowman will be on the pole for heat three, with J.J. Yeley in the second position. The fourth heat, meanwhile, will have Corey LaJoie and Matt DiBenedetto up front for the initial green flag.

Thirty-nine cars are expected to make qualifying attempts at Bristol, so all who start a heat race Saturday will garner starting positions for Sunday’s race. The first three qualifying heats will be contested by 10 drivers, with nine drivers in the final heat race.

Below, are the starting grids for the four heat races on Saturday for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).