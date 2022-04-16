NASCAR Cup: Bristol dirt weekend a little different

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – APRIL 15: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford, Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet, drive during first practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 15, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



The NASCAR Cup Series makes its second yearly visit to a Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with a dirt surface this weekend for the Food City Dirt Race on Easter Sunday. And just as the racing surface is a rarity to NASCAR’s top series, so is the weekend format.



Instead of a traditional qualifying session, the 36-car starting grid will be set by qualifying, or heat, races. Prior to two 50-minute practice sessions on Friday, a blind draw was conducted to set the fields for four 15-lap, nine car qualifying races.

Beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET Saturday, those qualifying races will be held, and only green-flag laps will count. Drivers will earn points for their finishing positions, with heat winners earning 10 points, down to two points to ninth-place finishers. Drivers also will earn “passing points” for finishing higher than they started — one point for each position improved.



The starting grid for Sunday’s main event will, then, be set by total points earned in the qualifying races with the highest points-getter on the pole.



The main, Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race, is slated for 250 laps, split into two 75-lap stages and a 100-lap final stage. There will be opportunities for pit stops between the stages. Teams that pit will line up for restarts in the order they finished the previous stage behind cars that stay out.

The Food City Dirt race is scheduled to get underway at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday and will be shown live on FOX. Saturday’s qualifying races will air on FS1.



