NASCAR Cup: Bristol Motor Speedway driver intro playlist

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series took this past weekend off before heading into the final two races of the 26-race 2019 regular season at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The last time the series was in action was Aug. 17 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. One of the popular traditions ahead of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol is drivers being introduced to songs of their choosing. Below, is the playlist for driver introductions at Bristol just a little over a week ago (in order of last-place starter to pole sitter):
Ross Chastain – “Watermelon Crawl” by Tracy Byrd
Kyle Weatherman – “All About that Bass” by Meghan Trainor
Reed Sorenson – “Georgia on my Mind” by Ray Charles
J.J. Yeley – “Raining Blood” by Slayer
Josh Bilicki – “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons
Quin Houff – “Levels” by Avicii
B.J. McLeod – “Fuel” by Metallica
Landon Cassill – “Hang on Sloopy” by The McCoys
Kyle Busch – “Lights Come On” by Jason Aldean
Jimmie Johnson – “Enter Sandman” by Metallica
Chris Buescher – “Evil Like You” by Red Sun Rising
Michael McDowell – “The Floor is Lava” by Blake Rules and Netherfriends
Matt Tifft – “Cleveland Rocks” by The President of the United States of America
Corey LaJoie – “Brand New Man” by Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
Paul Menard – “Baby Shark” by Leo Moracchioli
Ty Dillon – “Gold” by Imagine Dragons
Ryan Preece – “Girls, Girls, Girls” by Mötley Crüe
Darrell Wallace Jr. – “Into Despair” by Currents
William Byron – “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
Clint Bowyer – “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton
Austin Dillon – “Cowboy” by Kid Rock
Daniel Suarez – “El Mariachi Loco”
Daniel Hemric – “Lose Yourself” by Eminem
David Ragan – “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” by Anna Kendrick
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – “Ain’t No Grave” by Johnny Cash
Ryan Newman – “These Are My People” by Rodney Atkins
Brad Keselowski – “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple
Ryan Blaney – “Living the Dream” by Sturgill Simpson
Joey Logano – “Circle of Life” by Elton John
Alex Bowman – “Bow Down” by I Prevail
Erik Jones – “The One I Loved Back Then” by George Jones
Kevin Harvick – “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown
Matt DiBenedetto – “Gonna Fly Now” by Bill Conti (from the movie “Rocky”)
Chase Elliott – “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs
Aric Almirola – “Give Me the Green Light” by Pit Bull
Kurt Busch – “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC
Martin Truex Jr. – “Drinkin’ Hours” by Cole Swindell
Kyle Larson – “Money in the Grave” by Drake
Denny Hamlin – “Some of It” by Eric Church
