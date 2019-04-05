NASCAR Cup: Bristol Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series goes short track racing this weekend at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with the running of the Food City 500 on Sunday. It’s the second short-track race of the year and the eighth race, overall, of the 2019 Cup Series season.

Thirty-seven drivers are on the entry list for the Food City 500, including last year’s winners, Kurt and Kyle Busch. Kurt Busch won at Bristol last August, his sixth-career Cup Series win at the track. Younger brother Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the Food City 500. Kyle Busch is a seven-time Bristol winner.

Qualifying for the Food City 500 is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET Friday. The race is slated for an approximate 2 p.m. ET green flag Sunday. Both qualifying and the race may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for the Food City 500:

