NASCAR Cup: Bristol Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season is winding down with only three races remaining, beginning with Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Saturday night’s Cup Series race is the culmination of a four-race NASCAR weekend at BMS that also includes the K&N Pro Series East and the other two national series — the Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

The Busch brothers, Kyle and Kurt, have dominated Cup Series victory lane at BMS of late. Kyle Busch is the most recent winner at Bristol, going to victory lane there earlier this year, and Kurt Busch is the defending winner of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. Together, they’ve won the last four Cup Series races at Bristol. Kyle Busch leads active drivers with eight Bristol wins, while Kurt Busch has four.

The Busch brothers are among 39 drivers on the entry list for Saturday night’s race. Qualifying is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. ET Friday, and the race is slated for an approximate 7:30 p.m. green flag Saturday. Both qualifying and the race may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

