NASCAR Cup: Bristol Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will close out a NASCAR quadruple-header weekend, including all three national series, with the running of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Saturday night’s race will be the 24th of the 2018 Cup Series season, making it the third-to-last race of the series regular season.

Kyle Busch won the two most recent Cup Series races at BMS, making him the defending winner of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and the most recent track winner from April. Busch is a seven-time winner at Bristol in the Cup Series, while his brother Kurt Busch has five wins at the track.

Forty drivers are on the entry list for Saturday night’s race. Qualifying is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. ET on Friday. The race is scheduled for an approximate 7:30 p.m. ET start Saturday. Both qualifying and the race will be shown live on NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the starting grid for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: