NASCAR Cup: Bristol Motor Speedway gets more resin for April race weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway track officials recently announced that the same steps to improve grip to improve racing at the track during the August 2016 NASCAR race weekend there would be use for the upcoming April weekend, including the application of a resin in certain areas of the race track, according to a report from Motorsport.com

“We applied the treatment to the lower groove in the four turns and coming out of the straightaways,” BMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said last year. “The substance really just helps rubber stick to the track, and then, we brought in a tire machine that we used to drag the track for awhile to get rubber down and give drivers some grip, so they can get down there and hang with the upper groove.”

The use of the resin and dragging tires on the track surface prior to races last fall accomplished the goal of creating two-wide racing, an improvement from the previous single-file racing at the top of the race track.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series will race during the April 21-23 NASCAR doubleheader weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

