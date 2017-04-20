NASCAR Cup: Bristol Motor Speedway moves victory lane

By AMANDA VINCENT

The winners of NASCAR races this upcoming weekend (April 21-23) at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway will have a new place to celebrate those wins, as victory lane will be moved from the roof of a building between turns three and four to the short track’s frontstretch, according to a report from NBC Sports

Sunday’s Food City 500 will be the third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of the first eight after which the race winner celebrated on the frontstretch — joining races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Sunday’s Cup race will close-out a NASCAR tripleheader weekend, featuring two of the sanctioning body’s national series. The Xfinity Series will run the Fitzgerald Glider 300 on Saturday. The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East regional series also will race at Bristol on Saturday.

