NASCAR Cup: Bristol Motor Speedway race postponed until Monday

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway on Sunday morning and the predicted high chances of rain throughout the remainder of the day and Sunday night prompted NASCAR to postpone the Food City 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, scheduled for an approximate 2 p.m. ET green flag Sunday. The sanctioning body hopes to wave the green flag at 1 p.m. Monday. Despite the postponement, the race still will be shown live on FOX.

Rain chances of 90 percent or higher are in the hourly forecast for the Bristol area through 9 a.m. Monday.

When the race does get underway, Kyle Larson will start from the pole for the third time in four races. The starting grid was set by car owner points, as rain also resulted in the cancellation of Cup Series qualifying on Friday.

“It’s been a good season for us,” Larson said. “Our race cars have been really fast. I’ve scored stage points in all but one of the stages. That is important to be the point leader. You’ve got to be running top-10 every race to gain as many points as you can. Like I said, our race cars have been extremely good to allow us to run up front like that. Hopefully, we can keep it going. It’s nice to be the point leader and be starting up front here at Bristol. I always race really well here. I just don’t qualify well. Being handed the pole like this will, hopefully, help us out on Tuesday or Wednesday, or whenever we race. It will be cool to start from the front and, hopefully, like I said, hopefully, that number one pit stall kind of helps us gain some spots on pit road and have a clean race.”

Chase Elliott also will start on the front row.

