NASCAR Cup: Bristol Motor Speedway race start time moved up an hour

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has modified its schedule at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, moving the scheduled start of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series up an hour. Instead of the previously-scheduled 7:46 p.m. ET green flag Saturday, NASCAR hops to get the race underway at 6:46 p.m. The change is a result of predicted precipitation in the area.

NASCAR rules allow the sanctioning body to move a race start time up by up to an hour in case of inclement weather, as long as ate least 24-hour notice is given.

Also because of predicted inclement weather, the start of Friday night’s Xfinity Series race has been moved up 15 minutes to a scheduled 7:28 p.m. ET green flag.

