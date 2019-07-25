NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace commits to Richard Petty tattoo

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. has committed to getting a tattoo of Richard Petty’s autograph. Petty, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, is co-owenr of Wallace’s No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet.

On Tuesday, Wallace tweeted photos of Petty signing Wallace’s left arm, along with the declaration that he’d get the signature tattooed if his tweet received 43,000 retweets.

“Minding my bidness (sic) and The King (Petty) comes in with a surprise signature attack! 43000 RTs and I’ll get it tattooed,” Wallace’s (@BubbaWallace) tweet read.

Wallace’s original tweet was retweeted approximately 34,000 times by the time he posted another tweet Thursday, clarifying that the 43,000 retweets needed to come within 24 hours of the original tweet.

“FYI. . . in my mind. . . it was a 24hr deal. . 34k is impressive. . but there is an hour left,” Wallace tweeted.

Retweeters included Dale Earnhardt Jr., Clint Bowyer and the NASCAR on NBC official Twitter account.

“Folks. . . . . you heard the dummy! Let’s put him on the spot. I’m thinking we can reach 43,000 by daylight. RETWEET!” Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) commented along with his retweet.

Wallace’s tweet surpassed the 43,000 retweet mark, but Wallace has clarified that his tattoo will not be as it is in the picture, presumably referring to size and location of Petty’s signature on Wallace’s arm.

