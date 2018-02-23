NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace falls out of favor with Denny Hamlin clique

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Denny Hamlin and Darrell Wallace Jr., affectionately known as “Bubba Wallace,” haven’t made up since their dust-up last weekend after the Daytona 500 official season-opener for the Cup Series.

During Wallace’s media availability at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Wallace mentioned that he was no longer in Hamlin’s basketball or golf groups. Hamlin has organized groups of NASCAR competitors for both basketball and golf, and Wallace was a former participant in both groups.

“I’ve been removed from both, although I didn’t get the direct text,” Wallace said. “It went through, like, five or six people.”

According to Wallace, he found out from others that he was out of the golf group. He then said he removed himself from the basketball group after a conversation with Hamlin after the Daytona race.

“I removed myself from the basketball league, just after the conversation we had that day,” Wallace said.

The spat between the two drivers stems from a comment Hamlin made to Barstool Sports, estimating that approximately 70 percent of NASCAR drivers take Adderall, a substance prohibited by NASCAR without a prescription. Hamlin found himself in hot water with NASCAR officials, and after a meeting with them the day after his remark, he said he was joking when he made the comment.

Hamlin and Wallace made contact on the race track after the Daytona 500, and during a post-race interview that aired live on FOX, Wallace suggested Hamlin “might need to take an Adderall for that one.”

Wallace’s comment caught the ire of Hamlin and the two spoke about it in the Daytona International Speedway garage afterward.

A few days later, Wallace said during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he was trying to work things out with Hamlin via test with no success.

On Tuesday, Hamlin explained his stance via multiple tweets that read:

“Let me clue the idiots on Twitter what I was pissed off about. I had no issue with how the race ended. I was minding my own business on the bottom of the track and out of the blue I get ran into, my tire blown, and perfectly straight car destroyed. I’m good with all that,” Hamlin (@DennyHamlin) tweeted.

“Then, I go do media and everything is fine. Then the last question is what was my response to what Bubba (Wallace) said. I had no issue until not only did he place blame on me but then went on to make personal comments about myself. I left the media center and saw Bubba 30 secs later.

“Anyone who wouldn’t take offense to the stupid things that was said has absolutely no backbone. I have one.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).

Video of Atlanta Motor Speedway media availability, including Austin Dillon, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Brad Keselowski:

