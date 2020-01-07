NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace gets new crew chief

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 20: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard “The King” Petty (L) stands with Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 20, 2019 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jerry Baxter will be the new crew chief for Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. on the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet team in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020, the race team announced Monday. He replaces Derek Stamets.

Baxter has experience as a crew chief in all three of NASCAR’s national series, most recently in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series for Brett Moffitt at GMS Racing in 2019. He was crew chief for Wallace in the Truck Series in 2013 and 2014, guiding Wallace to five wins.

“During our time together, he trusted what I did as a crew chief, and trusted himself more and more, and we got better and better as we went,” Baxter said. “This is an incredible opportunity, and change is good. Having the confidence of Bubba and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports means a lot to me. I am excited about working with Bubba again and the foundation Richard Petty Motorsports has in place with their group of guys.”

Most of Baxter’s NASCAR national-level experience as a crew chief has come in the Truck and Xfinity Series, but he has 12 races of experience as a crew chief in the Cup Series, most recently with driver Robby Gordon in 2000. He has one win in 192 Xfinity Series races and 15 victories in 185 Truck Series races.

The 2020 season will be Wallace’s third full-time season in the Cup Series. In 2019, he finished 28th in the standings after a single top-10 finish, a third in the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season is a crucial year for Richard Petty Motorsports,” Wallace said. “As a team, we have made a ton of progress from my debut in 2018, and we are looking to continue that progress with Jerry calling the shots.”

