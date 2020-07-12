NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace leads All-Star fan vote

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 05: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 05, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced via Twitter on July 7 that Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. was leading the NASCAR All-Star Race online fan vote with about a week left in the polling. The All-Star Race is scheduled for July 15 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

“With just over a week remaining, @BubbaWallace leads #AllStarRace fan voting,” read the tweet from @NASCAR.

Voting is still open, and votes may be cast HERE or on the NASCAR Mobile app. Polling began June 15 and concludes at 12 p.m. ET Tuesday. Fans may cast one vote per day per email address. Using the options of sharing votes on Twitter and Facebook doubles fans’ daily votes.

Full-time Cup Series drivers who won points-paying in 2019 or before July 15, 2020, are former All-Star Race winners or former Cup Series champions already have All-Star Race eligibility. Drivers already in the All-Star Race by that criteria include Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

Other Cup drivers will contest the preliminary NASCAR Open, also on Wednesday at Bristol, to advance to the All-Star Race by winning one of three Open stages. The final driver advancing to the All-Star Race will be the top vote getter among the remaining drivers.

The NASCAR Open is scheduled for an approximate 7 p.m. ET start Wednesday, with the All-Star Race to follow at approximately 8:30 p.m. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

