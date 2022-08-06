NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace notches first pole at MIS

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 06: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald’s Toyota, ,poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 06, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. posted a 37.755-second/190.703 mph lap, the only lap over 190 mph in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Saturday, to claim the pole for Sunday’s FireKeepers 400. It Wallace’s first-career Cup Series pole and the first for 23XI Racing.

“I’m proud of everybody sticking through it, a lot of adversity on this team. We keep showing up ready to battle and that means a lot,” Wallace said. “For us to come out here and get this pole, we knew we had speed from the (tire) test. That’s good when things are lining up. Now, the real job is tomorrow, right? We know that’s a totally different ball game. Good starting spot for, us but we kind of reset and get ready for tomorrow.”

Toyota dominated the qualifying session and wound up sweeping the top-three positions on the race starting grid. Christopher Bell qualified second to share the front row with Wallace. Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch qualified third.

Across both groups in the opening round of qualifying, five of the six Toyotas entered in the race were among the 10 drivers to advance to round two. The only one who failed two advance was Ty Gibbs, just missing advancement and qualifying 11th for his third-career start as a substitute for the injured Kurt Busch.

Busch led group A in the opening round with a 37.890-second/190.024 mph lap, the only lap in excess of 190 mph across both groups in round one, and Wallace’s 37.902-second/189.964 mph lap was tops among group B drivers. The top-three drivers in round one, group A were all JGR drivers.

Fellow-Toyota drivers and Busch and Bell’s JGR teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin qualified seventh and ninth, respectively.

Other top-10 qualifiers included Joey Logano in fourth, Austin Cindric in fifth, Tyler Reddick sixth, Kyle Larson eighth, and Erik Jones in 10th.

“We made up some time from practice, which was good,” Logano said. “We made some solid adjustments to get our balance better. I’m not sure how much better we made our car, but we made our balance better, which is good. We’ll think a lot overnight to make the car better for race trim, so I’d say a successful day from where we were in practice and getting better for qualifying, and having a top-five effort is nice, so we’ll fight from there.”