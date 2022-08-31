NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace switches number for rest of 2022

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 06: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald’s Toyota, reacts after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 06, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace will move from 23XI Racing’s No. 23 entry to the team’s No. 45 for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. He will retain crew chief Bootie Barker and the rest of the crew from the No. 23 team.

According to an announcement from 23XI Racing on Wednesday, the switch was made to focus efforts on the Cup Series owner’s championship. The Cup Series playoffs kickoff Sunday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, and while Kurt Busch, the regular driver of the No. 45, isn’t in the playoffs to contend for the driver championship, the No. 45 is in the running for the owner title.

“After consulting with NASCAR, we made this decision in the best interest of the entire organization and for all our employees who helped earn a spot in the playoffs for the owner’s championship through their hard work,” 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta said. “While Ty (Gibbs) has done a great job for us in the No. 45 car, we feel that Bubba’s experience in this car at the upcoming playoff tracks, and his recent momentum will give 23XI the best chance at maximizing our points each weekend. We recognize that this is a unique opportunity in the Cup Series, and we’re grateful to our employees and partners for standing with the team and supporting this decision.”

Busch has been sidelined by concussion-like symptoms since a crash in qualifying at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., in July. He recently withdrew his request for a medical waiver to get into the playoffs for the driver championship by virtue of a win at Kansas Speedway earlier this season. Busch still has not bern medically cleared to return to competition.

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs has filled in for Busch in the six Cup races Busch has missed, so far, and will continue as Busch’s substitute. But as the No. 45 moves to Wallace’s car, Gibbs will drive the No. 23.

Neither Wallace nor his No. 23 made the playoffs.

