NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace tests Next Gen car at Richmond

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonalds Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 14, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. got his turn behind the wheel of NASCAR’s Next Gen race car in an abbreviated test at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Wednesday. The test originally was scheduled for two days, but Tuesday’s portion of the test was rained out and the Wednesday portion of the test was delayed by more rain.

“It’s different, but it’s a race car at the end of the day,” Wallace said, as quoted in a NASCAR.com article. “There are some things we can learn on, and we’re going to figure it out. The car sounds really cool; from the inside it sounds really mean.”

Wallace’s test of the car was the second at Richmond, as testing of the car began there with Austin Dillon behind the wheel in 2019. The car originally was scheduled to make its competitive debut this year after testing in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed testing, prompting NASCAR to reschedule the competitive debut for 2022.

The car Wallace drove at Richmond on Wednesday was the third version of the Next Gen car. The car already has undergone short track, intermediate track, road course and superspeedway testing, and the focus of Wednesday’s test was tires.

“Beyond the tire development, we’re researching the temperature of the cockpit with some thermal imaging to make sure it’s a little more comfortable for the driver, especially during a long hot summer race,” NASCAR Managing Director of Vehicle Systems Brandon Thomas said. “As an engineer, there are still some things that I could look at and say, ‘I’d like to do X to make this a perfect machine,’ but that’s not our role. Our role is to create a great race car that puts on great races. People want to watch a race where drivers have to dig in to be competitive, not a race where every car happens to drive perfectly. Overall, the performance of the car is where we want it to be.”

From a performance standpoint, NASCAR has completed development of the Next Gen car. The sanctioning body has said teams will begin receiving their new cars in June.

“As far as us just running the car for the sake of gathering data, we’re done the with the development of the car at this point,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Innovation and Racing Development John Probst said.

