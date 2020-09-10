NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace to leave RPM at end of season

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 23: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Columbia Chevrolet, stands during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Both Richard Petty Motorsports and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. announced Thursday that Wallace will leave RPM and the driver’s seat in the No. 43 RPM Chevrolet at the end of the 2020 season.

“Earlier this morning, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. informed Richard Petty Motorsports he will not be returning for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season,” a statement from Richard Petty Motorsports read. “We will complete the season with Wallace behind the wheel of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. We look forward to the next chapter in the making for the iconic No. 43 team. We will announce our new driver in the near future.”

Wallace released a statement on social media.

“This was not an easy decision, as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it’s time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43,” a statement from Wallace (@BubbaWallace) on Twitter read. “Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career. I’ve grown so much as a driveer and as a person since joining them. We’ve got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note.”

Both Wallace and Chip Ganassi Racing have confirmed that Wallace has been offered an opportunity to drive for CGR next season, but no official ride for Wallace in 2021 has been announced, yet. Matt Kenseth, who has driven the No. 42 for Ganassi since NASCAR’s return from a coronavirus-related break after the team’s firing and NASCAR suspension of Kyle Larson for his use of a racial slur during a live stream of an iRacing event, said a recent Sirius/XM NASCAR Radio interview that he likely wouldn’t compete in NASCAR next season.

“I would say that it’s probably more than likely I will not be racing again next year,” Kenseth said.

Wallace is in his third full season as a Cup Series driver, all with RPM. In 103-career starts, he has three top-fives and nine top-10 finishes, including a best finish of second in the 2018 Daytona 500. Wallace has six-career NASCAR national-level wins, all coming in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. He has a combined 133 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series. He raced two full seasons in each of those series.

