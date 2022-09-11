NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace wins at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. claimed his second-career NASCAR Cup Series win, his first of the 2022 season, Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. With the win, Wallace became the 18th different driver to win in the first 28 races of the 36-race season. And while, Wallace played spoiler in the driver playoffs, he secured advancement to the second round of the playoffs for the owner championship for the No. 45 23XI Racing team.

“It’s funny. I ran into my old crew chief, Jerry Baxter after the truck race, and I text him. I said, ‘Jerry, I think it’s going to be a good weekend,” Wallace said. “We called our shot. What a really cool paint scheme on our Toyota Camry root. They’ve done a lot for me in my career in a short amount of time. To throw honor to the people we lost on 9/11 is incredible. To put this in victory lane is really cool.”

The win also completed a Kansas sweep for the No. 45 team. Kurt Busch drove the car to Kansas Speedway’s victory lane earlier this season. Busch still remains sidelined by concussion-like symptoms.

“Man, just so proud of this team, so proud of the effort that they put in each and every week,” Wallace said. “Just thankful for the opportunity, right? Took this jump from an idea two years ago from a text from Denny (Hamlin, car co-owner) before it all even happened. He was ready to get the deal done. Appreciate him. Appreciate MJ (Michael Jordan, car co-owner), Curtis, Gene. Everybody on that side of things, everybody at 23XI. Men and women there, they work their tails off. Just so proud. Pit crew was awesome today. We had one loose wheel. Just thankful. Thanks for the opportunity, and thankful to shut the hell up for a lot of people.”

One of Wallace’s car owners, Denny Hamlin, finished second. Toyota claimed four of the top-five finishing positions on Sunday. Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. finished third and fifth respectively.

“It’s a good overall day,” Hamlin said. “Just still frustrated about the first half of the race. We just aren’t executing all that well. Got to thank Acumatica for coming on; if you want to improve your business, they can help you do it. Thank you for coming on for Kansas. Really happy for our 11 Toyota team. They really fought hard, and in that last half, they really made the car quite a bit better. Just really happy about the outcome and really happy for the 45 team and Bubba Wallace and Bootie (Barker, crew chief). Bubba’s just really worked hard on his craft and we’ve given him fast race cars, and now, he’s showing what he’s got.”

Alex Bowman finished fourth after leading a race-high 107 laps.

“We had a good day for our No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1. Proud of all of my guys,” Bowman said. “We had a good weekend. Obviously, we didn’t want to throw those stage points away in stage one like we did, but we overcame that in a hurry. I’m just proud of Greg (Ives, crew chief) and the guys. We had a great race car. The last 15-laps of a run is where we would fall off and get beat, but I’m still proud of all of the guys. We ended up with a solid points day.”

Wallace took the lead from Bowman on lap 201 and led most of the remainder of the 267-lap race. He gave up the lead during a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 215 but cycled back to the top spot when the cycle completed 10 laps later.

Although he was the eventual race winner, Wallace’s race wasn’t completely flawless. He had to make an extra pit stop for a loose wheel during a caution in the first 100 laps.

While the yellow flag waved nine times by the time the second stage ended on lap 165, the final 100 laps ran incident-free.

Bell won the opening stage that ended on lap 80 after taking the lead on a lap 72 restart from a lap-66 caution that came out when Tyler Reddick hit the wall because of a flat right-rear tire.

“The right-rear tire just blew like we’ve had a few times,” Reddick said. At Fontana (Auto Club Speedway in California), I was able to save it. But here, it snapped at the worst possible point, and we just killed the wall. It broke the control arm on the right-front, so our day was over. We leave here with not a lot of points, so we’ll have to fight hard at Bristol (Motor Speedway in Tennessee).”

Austin Dillon was first off pit road during the caution with a two-tire stop but lost the lead to Bell, who changed four during the caution.

The wreck that put Reddick out of the race came while he was leading. Reddick led over half of the opening stage after taking the lead by getting off pit road first during a lap-25 competition caution.

Reddick started on the pole but lost the lead to Joey Logano on lap one. Bowman took the lead on lap three and ran up front until the competition caution.

Reddick was the second playoff driver to fall out of the race. Kevin Harvick followed a fire aboard his car late in the race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway the previous weekend with a wreck on lap 33 Sunday at Kansas.

“When those two cars came up in front of me, I just got super tight,” Harvick said. “When I lifted, it grabbed and got loose. I just wasn’t expecting them to come up and my car getting that tight.”

Bowman won the 85-lap second stage that ended on lap 165 after getting out in from of Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron on a lap-121 restart, following a lap-115 caution for an incident involving Harrison Burton, Corey LaJoie and Aric Almirola.

Bell also got by Byron late in the stage for second.

Truex led early in stage two. After Almirola stayed out and Michael McDowell took only two tires that followed stage one, Truex got by them to take the lead on lap 88. Ricky Stenhouse followed Truex through to second.

Stenhouse, though, wrecked from second because of a blown right-rear tire on lap 110. Truex was first off pit road during the Stenhouse caution, but Truex had to pit, again, because of a loose wheel, turning the top-two positions to Byron and Bowman.

Yet another playoff driver had trouble in stage two. A flat right-rear tire resulted in a spin for Kyle Busch on lap 137. Busch already had served a pit-road penalty for equipment interference.

Pit road was problematic for several playoff drivers in the first half of the race. Chase Briscoe was assessed two pit-road penalties before an unscheduled pit stop for his hood coming up on lap 122. Hamlin served a penalty for equipment interference during the early-race competition caution, and Austin Dillon was penalized for a similar infraction during the Stenhouse caution.

Also, Ryan Blaney made an extra caution for a loose wheel the same time as Wallace.

“We were okay,” Blaney said. “We drove up through the field pretty decent, there, starting off and finished second in the first stage. I was proud of the progress we made. I had to come down pit road, there, after the first stage and had to kind of restart in the back. From there, we just weren’t quite good enough to get back up into the top-five. I was chasing it and adjusting the car after that. Overall, not a bad day. It was a good points day, and we are looking pretty decent going into Bristol. We will have to just go there and have a good day.”

Byron finished the race in the sixth position, Ross Chastain was seventh, Kyle Larson eighth, Blaney ninth, and Daniel Suarez finished 10th.