NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace wins at Talladega

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald’s Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After rain forced the delay of the YellaWood 500 from Sunday to Monday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, precipitation interfered, again, shortening the race from a scheduled 188 laps to 117 laps. When the race was called official by NASCAR, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. was the leader to continue the Talladega weekend theme of first-time winners. Following the lead of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Tate Fogleman and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandown Brown, who claimed first series wins Saturday, Wallace nabbed his first-career NASCAR Cup Series win in Monday’s delayed and shorted race. With the win, he became only the second African-American driver to win a race at NASCAR’s top level, the first since Wendell Scott won in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1963.

“I never think about those things, but when you say it like that, it obviously brings a lot of emotion on and joy to my family, fans, friends,” Wallace said. “It’s pretty damn cool. Just proud to be a winner in the Cup Series.”



Wallace also was credited with a stage-two win, as the race called three laps shy of the scheduled stage conclusion at lap 120.



Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano completed the top-three of the finishing order. Kurt Busch and Christopher Bell rounded out the top-five.

“It was a good day for us, not the win,” Keselowski said. “Gosh, if I would have known it was gonna rain right then I had a move I could have made and I was like, ‘No, we’ve got five laps in the stage left, I don’t want to burn that move yet,’ and then it rains, so I feel like I kind of let one slip away here. All in all, it’s still a great day. We scored a lot of stage points, which is really positive and put ourselves in a good position next week to go to the Roval.”



Busch took the race lead on lap 108 but lost that lead to Wallace a few laps later. Wallace still was the leader when the yellow flag waved on lap 116 for an incident involving Ryan Preece, Matt DiBenedetto and playoff driver William Byron. The race never restarted, as the rain that brought the race to its conclusion came during the caution.



The rain that ended the race was the second precipitation interference of the day. Another red flag for rain after lap 73 halted the race for just over 13 minutes. That red flag also came while the race was under caution for an on-track incident — a tire issue for playoff driver Kyle Larson on lap 67.



Chris Buescher won the first stage on lap 60. Kevin Harvick and Logano each led 13 laps in the opening stage. Kyle Busch, Harvick, DiBenedetto, Martin Truex Jr., Wallace, Larson, Cole Custer and Denny Hamlin also led in the opening stage. Hamlin’s laps led came after sliding through his pit box during a lap-25 competition caution.



The first caution for an on-track incident came on lap 56 for an incident involving Larson, Justin Allgaier, Chase Briscoe and Preece. The first stage ended under that caution.



After the first red flag of the day, most drivers pitted for fuel, but Justin Haley stayed out and led a few laps before Buescher returns to lead.



Bell, Hamlin and Harvick also led before a lap-98 caution for an incident involving playoff drivers Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., along with Tyler Reddick, DiBenedetto, Ross Chastain, Quin Houff, B.J. McLeod and Preece.



Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Bell, then, traded the lead back-and-fourth before Kurt Busch took the lead late in the race.



Finishing sixth through 10th were Buescher, Hamlin, Harvick, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon.