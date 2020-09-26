NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace wins Musial Award

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – JULY 15: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. has been chosen to receive the Stan Musial Award for Extraordinary Character. The Musial Awards will air on CBS on Dec. 26.

“Bubba Wallace exemplifies what the Stan Musial Award for Extraordinary Character is all about,” St. Louis Sports Commission President Frank Viverito said. “He has overcome much to be where he is, and he has courageously stepped forward to take an important stand for change. He is most deserving of an award that stands for sportsmanship and character, and is named for Stan Musial, whose own actions promoted racial acceptance and unity.”

Wallace is being recognized for speaking out against racial injustice and advocating for racial equality and inclusion in NASCAR.

The Musial Awards is produced by the St. Louis Sports Commission and presented by Maryville University in St. Louis. The awards program is named after former Major League Baseball player Stan Musial.

Other honorees in 2020 will include baseball legend Hank Aaron, recipient of the Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship.

