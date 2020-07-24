NASCAR Cup: Bubba Wallace’s bumper raising big bucks on Ebay

Photo courtesy of Front Row Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bidding continues on the front bumper of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet driven by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in the NASCAR Open preliminary event to the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on July 15. The Ebay auction to benefit Motor Racing Outreach reached $15,500 by Friday. The auction, found here, ends Monday afternoon.

“We want to thank Bob Jenkins, Front Row Motorsports and Michael for thinking of us during this time,” MRO President and CEO Billy Mauldin said. “Like everyone, we are fighting our own challenges of not being at the track. Donations are important to us right now and will help all drivers, crews and their families.”

The bumper was put up for auction by Front Row Motorsports. After FRM driver Michael McDowell and Wallace were involved in a wreck that resulted in Wallace’s early retirement from the race, Wallace left the front bumper of his car at McDowell’s hauler.

“Everyone has an opinion of what happened,” McDowell said. “I have my side of things, Bubba has his and all of the fans have theirs, too. It’s one of the reasons NASCAR wanted to go to Bristol for the All-Star race. We created the excitement and now fans can make a difference and own a piece of history.”

In addition to giving his bumper to McDowell’s team, Wallace made a controversial statement about McDowell after the incident.

“Just disrespect. When you get hooked into the wall, I don’t even need to see a replay,” Wallace said. “People say he’s one of the nicest guys in the garage. I can’t wait for the God-fearing text that he is going to send me about preaching and praise and respect. What a joke he is.”

Wallace’s tone, though, mellowed by the time he heard of the auction.

“When life gives you lemons, auction them off and raise money for @FollowMRO,” Wallace (@BubbaWallace) tweeted. “May not agree to what happened on track, but we can agree on a positive outcome from the situation.”

