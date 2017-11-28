NASCAR Cup: Bud Moore passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Hall of Famer Walter “Bud” Moore Jr. passed away Nov. 27, 2017, at the age of 92. He was oldest living member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame until his passing.

The 2011 inductee into the Hall was a three-time NASCAR premier series champion in some capacity. He was the championship crew chief for Buck Baker in 1957 and championship car owner in 1962 and 1963 with Joe Weatherly as driver. Other drivers who piloted Moore-owned cars included Dale Earnhardt, Bobby Allison, Buddy Baker and Ricky Rudd. Moore-owned cars won 63 races in NASCAR’s top series. His last win came at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in 1993.

Moore also was a World War II veteran and recipient of five Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars.

Many choose the word ‘hero’ when describing athletes who accomplish otherworldly sporting feats. Oftentimes, it’s an exaggeration. But when detailing the life of the great Bud Moore, it’s a description that fits perfectly.

“Moore, a decorated veteran of World War II, served our country before dominating our sport as both a crew chief and, later, an owner,” read a statement from NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France. “As a crew chief, Moore guided NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker to a championship in 1957. As an owner, he captured consecutive titles in 1962-63 with another Hall of Famer, Joe Weatherly. Those successes, along with many more, earned him his own spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011. On behalf of all of NASCAR, I offer my condolences to Bud’s family, friends and fans. We will miss Bud, a giant in our sport, and a true American hero.”

Moore was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Betty Clark Moore; three brothers, Charles, Cecil and Donald Moore; and two sisters, Edith Moore Gregory and Helen Moore McKinney. Survivors include three sons, Daryl, Brent and Greg Moore; three brothers, Ralph, William and Richard Moore; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Victory Junction, 4500 Adam’s Way, Randleman, NC 27317; Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300; Jacksonville, FL; or Hearing Charities of America, Hearing Aid Project, 1912 East Meyer Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64132.

