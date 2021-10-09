NASCAR Cup: Buescher, Newman swap crew chiefs, road crews

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 07: Chris Buescher drives the #17 NASCAR Next Gen car in the garage during the NASCAR Cup Series test at Daytona International Speedway on September 07, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Roush Fenway Racing has swapped crew chiefs and road crews between its No. 6 team of Ryan Newman and No. 17 team of Chris Buescher with five races remaining in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. The swap puts Luke Lambert on Newman’s No. 6 team and Scott Graves as Buescher’s crew chief on the No. 17 team. The changes take effect with Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval.



The swap does not include pit crews.



Neither Buescher nor Newman were among the 16 drivers who made the 2021 Cup Series playoffs.

Newman has two top-fives and five top-10 finishes in the 31 races, so far, this season. Buescher has six top-10s, none of which are top-fives. Buescher is 19th in the driver points standings and Newman 26th.



Buescher is expected to return to RFR in 2022, but Newman is not, as Brad Keselowski is slated to drive the No. 6 next season in a deal that includes partial ownership of the race team.



Lambert’s move to Newman’s team is a reunion of crew chief and driver. Lambert was Newman’s crew chief at Richard Childress Racing between 2014 and 2018. Lambert’s lone win as a Cup crew chief came with Newman at Phoenix Raceway in 2017.



