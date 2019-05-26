NASCAR Cup: burns don’t keep Austin Dillon out of Coca-Cola 600

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 25: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Dillon is expected to race his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the Coca-Cola 600 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Sunday, despite burns suffered in the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, also at CMS, on Saturday.

“When he hit the wall behind the 23 it knocked the crush panels out and all the heat was coming in.It burnt him all down the right side of his shoulder off the seat,” Dillon’s grandfather and Cup Series team owner Richard Childress said, as quoted by Autoweek. “He’ll be good. They’ll tape him up and he’ll be fine, I’m sure.”

Dillon will start fourth Sunday. He is the 2017 winner of the Coca-Cola 600

Dillon drove the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. He climbed out of that car on lap 160 of the 200-lap race and was replaced by his Cup Series teammate, Daniel Hemric.

The car Dillon drove in the Alsco 300 sustained front-end damage, including damage to the car’s crush panels, allowing heat and fumes into the cockpit of the car. Soon after Hemric climbed into the car, the team decided the damage was too significant and retired from the race.

Multiple drivers who competed in the Xfinity Series race Saturday received treatment for heat-related issues in the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield care center after the race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).