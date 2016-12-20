NASCAR Cup: Busch brothers team-up for Race of Champions

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch will team up for the 2017 Race of Champions, scheduled for Jan. 21 and 22 ant Marlins Park in Miami. They will be among a star-studded field that includes Juan Pablo Montoya, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Scott Speed,Travis Pastrana, Sebastian Vettel, Jenson Button, Filipe Massa, and Tom Kristensen, among others, for the 2017 edition of the race, the first time the event has been run in the US.

“Rumor has it I’ll have a special teeammate at the @RaceOfChampions next month, representing #NASCAR and Team USA #KB41 #ROCMiami,” Kurt Busch ( @KurtBusch ) tweeted on Dec. 18.

Busch followed-up that tweet on Monday with a retweet from the official Racing of Champions Twitter account (@RaceOfChampions), announcing the addition of Kyle Busch.

“This is HUGE! Welcome to #ROCMiami @KyleBusch ! He will be reunited with brother #KurtBusch on #TeamUSANASCAR,” the tweet read.

Participating drivers will compete in identically prepared cars but will be required to try their hands at driving a variety of vehicles in the elimination-style event. They’ll run for an individual championship the first day of the event, and then, they’ll pair-up to decide the fastest country in the ROC Nations Cup.

Vettel was last year’s individual winner, while Andy Priaulx and Jason Plato teamed-up to claim the Nations Cup for England.

