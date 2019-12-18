NASCAR Cup: Busch Clash returns

By Amanda Vincent

Anheuser-Busch is returning as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series exhibition race that is part of season-opening Speedweeks at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Februay. The 2020 edition of the race will return to its original moniker of the Busch Clash, the name it carried from its first year in 1979 through 1997, and is scheduled for Feb. 9.

“Busch Beer will forever be linked to the history of the Clash, and we are thrilled to welcome them back as we collectively drive excitement for the start of the 2020 season,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “Our brand-loyal fans have been awaiting Busch’s return to The Clash for years and we expect this will rekindle memories and help set the stage for the next generation of NASCAR fans.”

Anheuser-Busch has returned as title sponsor of the race through its status as one of four Premier Partners, part of NASCAR’s new marketing model. Other Premier Partners include Geico, Coca-Cola and Xfinity. Anheuser-Busch was title sponsor of the event through 2012, also using the names Bud Shootout and Budweiser Shootout, before Sprint, and then, Advance Auto Parts took over title sponsorship duties of the race.

“Becoming a NASCAR Cup Series Premier Partner afforded us the opportunity to evolve our presence in the sport, and authentically connect our deep-rooted history in NASCAR to its future,” Anheuser-Busch Vice President of Partnerships, Beer Category and Community, Nick Kelly said. “We’re looking forward to enjoying the Busch Clash with all the fans who’ve waited, and asked, for the return of the original race name.”

The exhibition race originally was open only to Cup Series pole winners from the previous season, but entry requirements have been tweaked several times over the years. The 2020 race will be open to active Cup Series drivers who meet at least one of the following qualifications: 2019 pole winner, former Clash winner, former Daytona 500 winner, former Daytona 500 pole winner, or a playoff driver from 2019. In all, 20 drivers are expected to participate.

The race format also has changed over the years. The 2020 race will be 75 laps or 187.5 miles long.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).