NASCAR Cup: Busch Light Clash format explained

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: A general view as the sun sets prior to qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, home of the University of Southern California Trojans, has converted from a football stadium to a quarter-mike short track to play host to the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash non-points event.



The 2022 Clash, the first edition of the yearly exhibition event to be held away from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, will be a 150-lap race. The starting grid, ultimately, will be determined by heat races earlier in the day Sunday.



The 36-entrants have been divided into groups of nine for four 25-lap heat races. The lineups for those heat races were determined by a single-car qualifying session Saturday evening.



The top-four finishers from those four heat races, 16 drivers total, will advance to the main event.



In all, 23 drivers will advance to the Clash. The drivers who don’t advance by finishing in the top-four in one of the 25-lap heats will get another shot to advance to the main through one of two 50-lap “last chance” races.



Six more drivers will advance to the Clash from the last chance races, three from each race to bring the Clash starting grid to 22 drivers.



The final Clash starting position will go to the remaining driver who finished highest in the 2021 Cup Series driver points standings.



Prior to Sunday’s historic event, NASCAR President Steve Phelps issued the following letter to fans:

“To Our Fans –

“When the drivers fire their engines today at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, NASCAR will officially begin a new era, and the future of our sport will be on full display for our industry and fans.



“The Next Gen race car has arrived and is ready for its debut to start the 2022 season. The new car not only reinforces NASCAR’s commitment to best-in-class racing, it symbolizes the bold innovation that continues to drive us forward across all areas of the sport.



“Its inaugural tour will follow a dynamic schedule that returns NASCAR to stock car racing’s hallowed ground, while also exploring new venues and opportunities. We look forward to hosting you and your families at our races this season and hope to create fun and memorable experiences that will last a lifetime.



“It is your loyalty and passion for NASCAR that has carried us forward all these years, and we’re proud to return the heart-pounding action and dramatic, side-by-side racing you’ve always known and loved.



“As the interest and enthusiasm for our sport continues to grow, we’re also proud to welcome countless new fans to the NASCAR family, and we hope you thoroughly enjoy the unpredictable thrill ride that is sure to be the 2022 race season.



“So buckle up, everyone. The green flag on the Next Gen era is about to drop. Get your race tickets. Set your tune-in reminders. And follow the NASCAR action at every turn until we crown our champions at Phoenix Raceway in November.



“On behalf of the NASCAR industry, thank you for your continued support of NASCAR. We hope you enjoy today’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.”



