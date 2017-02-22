NASCAR Cup: Can-Am Duel line-ups

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliott are the only two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers who already know where they will be starting Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Elliott will start from the pole for the second-consecutive year, while Earnhardt starts alongside on the front row from the second spot.

Everyone else had to wait until the running of Thursday night’s two Can-Am Duel races to find out where they’ll start the first official race of the season. Each Can-Am Duel will consist of 60 laps or 150 miles. The first is scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 7 p.m. ET Thursday, with the second to follow at approximately 9 p.m. ET. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, are the starting line-ups for the Can-Am Duels:

Can-Am Duel 1

Row 1 — Chase Elliott (No. 24 Chevrolet), Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford)

Row 2 — Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Toyota), Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford)

Row 3 — Matt Kenseth (No. 20 Toyota), Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota)

Row 4 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford), Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Toyota)

Row 5 — Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford), Trevor Bayne (No. 6 Ford)

Row 6 — Paul Menard (No. 27 Chevrolet), Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet)

Row 7 — Aric Almirola (No. 43 Ford), Landon Cassill (No. 34 Ford)

Row 8 — Matt DiBenedetto (No. 32 Ford), Chris Buescher (No. 37 Chevrolet)

Row 9 — Brendan Gaughan (No. 75 Chevrolet), Cole Whitt (No. 72 Ford)

Row 10 — Reed Sorenson (No. 55 Toyota), Joey Gase (No. 23 Toyota)

Row 11 — Corey LaJoie (No. 83 Toyota)

Can-Am Duel 2

Row 1 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (No. 88 Chevrolet), Clint Bowyer (No. 14 Ford)

Row 2 — Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota), Kasey Kahne (No. 5 Chevrolet)

Row 3 — Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet), Ty Dillon (No. 13 Chevrolet)

Row 4 — Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet), Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet)

Row 5 — Ryan Blaney (No. 21 Ford), Erik Jones (No. 77 Toyota)

Row 6 — Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford), Danica Patrick (No. 10 Ford)

Row 7 — Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), A.J. Allmendinger (No. 47 Chevrolet)

Row 8 — Michael McDowell (No. 95 Chevrolet), David Ragan (No. 38 Ford)

Row 9 — Michael Waltrip (No. 15 Toyota), Elliott Sadler (No. 7 Chevrolet)

Row 10 — D.J. Kennington (No. 96 toyota), Jeffrey Earnhardt (No. 33 Chevrolet)

Row 11 — Timmy Hill (No. 51 Chevrolet)

