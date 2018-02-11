NASCAR Cup: Can-Am Duel lineups

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin know where they’ll be starting the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, as they claimed the front-row starting positions, with Bowman taking the pole, during the two-round, single-car qualifying session at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sunday for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series official season opener. For everyone else, Daytona 500 starting positions will be determined upon completion of Thursday’s two Can-Am Duel races.

The Duel lineups were set by lap times turned in during front-row qualifying Sunday, with drivers/teams in odd positions on the speed chart in the first Duel and those in even positions in the second Duel, ordered by their qualifying speeds. The finishing order of the first Duel will determine the order of cars in the inside line of the Daytona 500 starting grid and the second Duel the outside line.

With only 40 drivers/cars entered, all will make the Daytona 500.

The first Can-Am Duel is scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 7 p.m. ET Thursday, with the second to follow at approximately 9 p.m. Both will be shown live on FS1:

Below, are the starting grids for both Can-Am Duel races:

Can-Am Duel 1

Row 1 — Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson

Row 2 — William Byron, Daniel Suarez

Row 3 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano

Row 4 — Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney

Row 5 — Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski

Row 6 — Ryan Newman, Jamie McMurray

Row 7 — Darrell Wallace Jr., Ty Dillon

Row 8 — Chris Buescher, Brendan Gaughan

Row 9 — Matt DiBenedetto, Jeffrey Earnhardt

Row 10 — Mark Thompson, Gray Gaulding

Can-Am Duel 2

Row 1 — Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch

Row 2 — Erik Jones, Kevin Harvick

Row 3 — Chase Elliott, Paul Menard

Row 4 — Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer

Row 5 — Kasey Kahne, Trevor Bayne

Row 6 — Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell

Row 7 — Martin Truex Jr., Danica Patrick

Row 8 — A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Marks

Row 9 — D.J. Kennington, David Gilliland

Row 10 — Corey LaJoie, David Ragan

