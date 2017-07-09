NASCAR Cup: car changes coming in a few years

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski thinks changes need to be made to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race car, and he expressed his criticism of the car after being involved in a wreck for which he took the blame on lap 88 of the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on Saturday night.

After an initial TV interview soon after the wreck, he criticized the current, or Gen 6, Cup Series car.

“It is a poorly-designed race car, and it makes racing on tracks like this very difficult to put on the show we want to put on for our fans,” Keselowski said. “You do what you can to gouge and claw on the restarts and get everything you can get. You have to put yourself in bad situations to do that, and that is where we were. If you don’t make those moves on the restarts, then you run in the back, you you have a bad day. It’s time for the sport to design a new car that is worthy of where this sport deserves to be and the show it deserves to put on for the fans.”

It just so happens, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell revealed several days earlier on an NBC Sports podcast that NASCAR already is in process of planning its next generation of race car, but the debut of the new car is at least two more years away. The G6 car was introduced in 2013 and changes have been made to the car with the aim of decreasing downforce in the years since.

Possible changes mentioned by O’Donnell included the removal of the splitter and the addition of technology, including visor cameras.

“Marrying up the OEMs, the race teams and that new generation of drivers and making sure that whatever we put on the track puts us in the best position to succeed,” O’Donnell said. “That’s from an economic standpoint and technology and what’s some cool stuff we can put in the car, and what do these young drivers get enthusiastic about and feel good about what they’re racing. That’s the biggest focus now is bringing all those parties together to talk about Gen 7 and where we want to go collectively as an industry. Maybe not so much how much we are spending on spindles, but what is the coolest technology we can put in that car to showcase to the fans is the avenue we want to go down.”

Keselowski later wrote and posted on Twitter a follow-up to his original remarks.

“I hate wrecking, for my team and for my fans (which I must add, their are more #miller2crew fans in the stands every week and it’s truly inspiring), Especially when the wreck is my fault,” Keselowski (@Keselowski) tweeted.

“Like anyone else, bad days suck for me and sometimes I lose my cool. But I wanna be clear about 1 thing for everyone that follows me on social media. I love racing, it’s a privilege to be a NASCAR race car driver in this era. I’ll always love this sport, its fans and consequently want to see it succeed in every way.

“So please don’t take my comments about the car today and think any differently about my passion for this sport and belief that it remains the best in the world.

“Cya in New Hampshire.

“BradK”

