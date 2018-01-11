NASCAR Cup: Carl Edwards content with life one year after departure from racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Today (Jan. 11, 2018) marks the one-year anniversary of Carl Edwards’ announcement that he was stepping away from racing, effective immediately. His press conference came the day after the surprise news of his decision to give up his seat behind the wheel of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and shift his focus to other areas of his life.

Fast forward a year from that announcement and Edwards claims contentment with his life away from the track. Prior to his Jan. 6, 2018, induction into the Ozarks Area Racers Foundation Hall of Fame, the Columbia, Mo., native told the Springfield (Mo.) News-Leader that he was just now winding down from his racing career.

“That was a pretty crazy pace there for about 15 years,” Edwards said. “I’m an all-or-nothing person, sometimes to my detriment. It’s taken me about a year to actually wind down. I’m just now becoming the friend and the person I should be to a lot of people that I basically didn’t spend a lot of time with for a long time. It’s an amazing opportunity and I’ve really been enjoying it.”

After time in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck and Busch (now-Xfinity) series, Edwards made the move to Cup Series racing part-time in 2004, going full-time the following season, racing, first, in the series for Roush Fenway Racing, and then, moving to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2015. In all, he claimed 28 wins in 445-career Cup Series starts. His stats also include 124-career top-fives and 220 top-10 finishes. Edwards got to victory lane three times in his final season, claiming his last checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

