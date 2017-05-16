NASCAR Cup: Carl Edwards turns down offer from Richard Petty Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

After suffering a compression fracture in his back as a result of a crash in the GoBowling.com 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on May 13, Aric Almirola is sidelined indefinitely, leaving Richard Petty Motorsports searching for a substitute driver to pilot its No. 43 Ford. One driver that won’t be taking the will is Carl Edwards.

A report on Monday evenings “NASCAR Race Hub” on FOX Sports 1, confirmed that RPM reached out to Edwards, but Edwards declined the team’s offer.

Edwards has stepped away from NASCAR competition in 2017, announcing the departure in January, citing that he was happy with his career, the desire to maintain his health and spending time with his family in non-racing activities as the reasons for his decision. Edwards, though, declined to call the move a retirement and, reportedly, has not ruled out an eventual return to racing.

Edwards has been at the track in 2017. He assisted his replacement at Joe Gibbs Racing, Daniel Suarez, during a test at Phoenix International Raceway early this year. He also showed up during the race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March in the capacity of mentor for Suarez.

The No. 43 team has two top-fives and three top-10 finishes and is 23rd in the points standings, 11 races into the 2017 season. The team, though, is in the midst of a three-race suspension for crew chief Drew Blickensderfer for a rear-end issue discovered in post-race inspection May 7 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

