NASCAR Cup: Carl Long returns at Kansas Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Carl Long hopes to be on the starting grid at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Saturday night for the GoBowling.com 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. According to ESPN’s Bob Pockrass, Long has been cleared to return to NASCAR premier series competition.

Long confirmed the news via the Carl Long Motorsports Facebook account that he’d be at the Kansas Cup race, at least as a car owner, with a post that read, “Ok .. will break the news here … MBM motorsports will bring our Chevy #66 to Kansas to compete in the Monster Energy Cup Series. I am hoping to sign a couple sponsors to get us there. The special deal of the week. $25,000 gets the whole car for NASCAR’s top series. It has been a few years since I was able to race in Cup and I am very excited to be back. The sad part is we are running short on $ to get there. I have asked several of my fellow Xfinity drivers if they can squeeze some $ from their sponsors and I will let them drive. So we will have car 66 there with George Church as crew chief and Joey Arrington providing Chevy power.”

Long is hopes to drive the car, himself, if adequate sponsorship is found to enable him to do so. The car is on the preliminary entry list for the Kansas race, but a specific driver for the car isn’t listed. The entry list for Kansas consists of 40 entries, the exact number that makes up a full race field in the Cup Series.

Long has been banned from competition at the Cup level since an illegal engine was found in his car at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2009. Long was fined $200,000 for the rules infraction. His inability to pay the fine left him banned. Long claimed he bought the engine, unaware it was illegal.

“(NASCAR) made me an agreement so I can get over there,” Long said, according to Pockrass. “I’m just pleased to be able to make a living on the Cup side again.

Long purchased a car from HScott Motorsports, a race team that shuttered operations at the end of the 2016 season.

Long has 23-career starts at the Cup level. During his ban from the series, he has been competing as a car owner and part-time driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. That series has the weekend off.

