NASCAR Cup: Carl Long’s return a bumpy one

By AMANDA VINCENT

Carl Long’s return to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Racing was a bumpy one, as issues plagued the driver throughout the Kansas Speedway race weekend that culminated in Saturday night’s running of the GoBowling.com 400.

The troubles for Long’s race team started on the trip to Kansas, as his car hauler had an issue at two scales along the route, once because of an expired tag and a second time because he didn’t have the proper state permit.

Then, at the track, more than a quarter of the entrants for the Cup race at Kansas Speedway failed to make a qualifying run last Friday, because they didn’t get through pre-qualifying inspection in time to do so. Long was one of them. Fortunately for him, though, only 40 drivers were entered, the exact number needed for a full race field, so Long made the race.

Then, came a sponsorship issue. Although Long committed to entering his No. 66 Chevrolet in the Kansas race, he was unsure if he’d be driving the car in the days leading up to the race. He offered the ride to other drivers, provided they could bring along sufficient sponsorship to run the car. In the proverbial 11th hour, though, Long received a sponsorship offer from Veedverks, allowing him to drive his own car in its return to Cup competition.

Long’s sponsorship from Veedverks brought another speed bump to the driver’s return. Teams have to submit their potential sponsors to NASCAR for approval, and the sanctioning body reserves the right to prohibit any sponsorships it deems unfit. Since Veedverks’ products contain trace amounts THC, a psychoactive present in marijuana, NASCAR pulled the team’s sponsorship.

Long originally got his new sponsor approved by NASCAR, and that’s why he showed up at Kansas with Veedverks on his car’s hood. But the approval was based on a misspelling on the paperwork Long submitted to NASCAR for his sponsor’s approval. On the paperwork, the potential sponsor’s name was spelled “Veeoverks.”

“I guess I was a laughingstock of a lot of things, but nothing is wrong with people laughing,’’ Long told NBC Sports. “I made a mistake. If they got a laugh out of it, so be it. We got a little press out of it. Probably wasn’t as positive, but it just goes to show that even in the big sport of NASCAR and us racing, there is still that human element and one mistake a ‘d’ to an ‘o’ set off a chain of other stuff and all I can really do is laugh about it.’’

Despite a lack of sponsorship, Long ran the race, anyway, and at the checkered flag, he was 31st, 11 laps down.

Long had been banned from competition in NASCAR’s top series since 2009 because of an illegal engine and the inability to pay the $200,000 fine that came as the result of it.

