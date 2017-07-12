NASCAR Cup: Chad Johnston suspended, Kyle Larson’s Kentucky finish encumbered

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series failed post-race inspection following Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta because the rear brake cooling assembly did not meet NASCAR specifications. As a result, Larson’s second-place finish was classified as encumbered by NASCAR.

Crew chief Chad Johnston was fined $75,000 and suspended for three Cup Series races. Also, Larson and the No. 42 team 35 driver and car owner points. In its penalty announcement on Wednesday, NASCAR cited violation of sections 10.15.2.2 Rear Brake Cooling Assembly 1-2,f and 12.10.

“Ductwork or other devices are not allowed to pass from one area of the interior of the vehicle to another or to the outside of the vehicle,” the penalty announcement read.

Larson started the race in the back, quickly made his way to the front, went to the back again because of a pit-road penalty and then raced back to the front a second time before finishing second in the Kentucky race.

The points penalty drops Larson from first to second in the points standings, as he had only a one-point lead over Kentucky race winner Martin Truex Jr. in the standings. Larson still has a significant cushion on third-place driver Kyle Busch and is all but playoff certain with two wins.

“We accept the penalty and will move forward,” read a brief statement from the race team.

NASCAR also issued a $10,000 fine to Cup Series crew chief Adam Stevens of Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team, because the No. 18 car had one lug nut missing or not properly secured after the Kentucky race. The Quaker State 400 was Stevens’ first race since serving a four-race suspension for a wheel coming off the No. 18 Toyota during a race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

NASCAR issued one penalty in the Xfinity Series, also coming out of the Kentucky Speedway race weekend. Crew chief Thomas Machek of the No. 01 JD Motorsports Chevrolet team of Harrison Rhodes was fined $10,000 because the car was missing one lug nut or didn’t have one lug nut properly secured after Saturday’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)