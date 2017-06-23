NASCAR Cup: Chad Knaus’ laptop stolen before Sonoma race

By AMANDA VINCENT

The laptop of Chad Knaus, crew chief of Jimmie Johnson on the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, was stolen from a rental car in San Francisco while Knaus and his wife ate dinner at Fisherman’s Warf after arriving to the area on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, according to an NBC Sports report. The laptop contained Knaus’ notes for Sunday’s race. According to an Associated Press report, the information on the laptop was encrypted.

Knaus told the AP that he was away from the car for about 90 minutes after parking it at a meter in a busy area. Knaus and his wife returned to find the right-side passenger window of the car broken and briefcases missing. The laptop was in one of the briefcases.

Despite the theft, the No. 48 has its notes for the Sonoma race, according to the NBC report.

